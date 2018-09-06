Battle over renaming Grahamstown

Renaming Grahamstown to Makhanda has been a comedy of errors and a civil society organisation has warned that arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa may have to pay the cost of the resulting litigation out of his own pocket.

If Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) has its way, the minister and his officials will have to foot the litigation bill arising from the serial blunders it says have been committed during the process, which has now drawn out over a decade.

The long list of defects, say KGG’s joint co-ordinators Jock McConnachie and Sigidla Ndumo, started with the public consultation process which had not followed legal requirements.

The government notice issued in June regarding the proposed name change had also been problematic.

It had failed, as required by law, to inform people of their right to object to the proposed name change, McConnachie and Ndumo said in a statement.

“It gave the impression that the effect of publication of the notice was that the name of Grahamstown was already changed to Makhanda.”

By law, the city would remain Grahamstown until all objections had been considered.