Eastern Cape on alert for child abductions

Masualle advises parents and churches to always be aware of where their children are

Premier Phumulo Masualle has sent out a high alert following increasing incidents of child abduction in the province. The most recent incident happened in Whittlesea, where four children were abducted on Monday. Masualle’s spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said police were also investigating the case of children who were found being trafficked in a truck near Nanaga en-route to Port Elizabeth recently.

