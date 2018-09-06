Firefighter’s widow shares her grief

A young couple sharing their happy snaps with their two children. That’s the memory shared by a woman who saw her life torn apart when her firefighter husband lost his life in Johannesburg’s city centre on Wednesday.

Three firefighters died in a blaze that engulfed the Bank of Lisbon building and while they have not been officially named‚ Yuri Tseke shared her heartbreak publicly.

“#JoburgFire today I lost my husband‚ my best friend‚ father to my children. I love u so much‚” she said.