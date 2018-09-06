Firefighter’s widow shares her grief
A young couple sharing their happy snaps with their two children. That’s the memory shared by a woman who saw her life torn apart when her firefighter husband lost his life in Johannesburg’s city centre on Wednesday.
Three firefighters died in a blaze that engulfed the Bank of Lisbon building and while they have not been officially named‚ Yuri Tseke shared her heartbreak publicly.
“#JoburgFire today I lost my husband‚ my best friend‚ father to my children. I love u so much‚” she said.
#JoburgFire today I lost my husband, my best friend, father to my children. I love u so much pic.twitter.com/FEbLONGJdJ— Yuri Tseke (@YuriTseke) September 6, 2018
Tseke thanked those who had sent her comforting messages.
She has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her children's education. They are a toddler and a baby in arms.
So far‚ R1‚400 has been pledged.
City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has saluted the firefighters for their bravery and has pledged that the families of those who died will be supported.
He plans to visit those who were admitted to hospital for treatment on Thursday.
