Missing East London policeman's son found unharmed
The 34-year-old man who was abducted when a lone thief stole his policeman father's car on Wednesday, in which he was sitting alone inside it, has been found.
Ryan Meyer, the son of Buffalo Flats Wararnt Officer Floyd Meyer, was found this morning in Cofimvaba, 180km from where he was last seen in Cambridge, East London.
The young man who has down syndrome was found unhurmed, almost 20 hours after the criminal sped off with him in Warrant Officer Meyer's blue Mazda 3. Warrant Officer Meyer had gone inside a tyre fitment store and left his son alone in the car when the thug struck.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: “This morning a police officer is who was going off-duty from her night shift saw a person near the Cofimvaba hospital. She stopped her vehicle and noticed that the person resembled Ryan Meyer who was reported missing. He was cold and wet and immediately proceeded to the Cofimvaba hospital where staff on duty attended to him.”
Govender said following the discovery of Meyer, the policewoman immediately contacted her station commander and informed him about the incident.
“On arrival at the hospital the station commander met a very happy Ryan who continued giving hugs.”
Community members have been lauded by the Eastern Cape police management for their involvement in tracing Ryan.
