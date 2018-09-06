Missing East London policeman's son found unharmed

The 34-year-old man who was abducted when a lone thief stole his policeman father's car on Wednesday, in which he was sitting alone inside it, has been found.

Ryan Meyer, the son of Buffalo Flats Wararnt Officer Floyd Meyer, was found this morning in Cofimvaba, 180km from where he was last seen in Cambridge, East London.

The young man who has down syndrome was found unhurmed, almost 20 hours after the criminal sped off with him in Warrant Officer Meyer's blue Mazda 3. Warrant Officer Meyer had gone inside a tyre fitment store and left his son alone in the car when the thug struck.