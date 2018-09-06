WATCH | Car producer selects Tete as its ambassador

World boxing champion Zolani Tete’s preparations for his bout in Russia next month, received a major boost when he was made an ambassador for a local car manufacturer at a glittering event in East London on Wednesday.

The deal saw Tete presented with a luxury Mercedes Benz C 43 AMG at its East London plant.

The C-Class is manufactured in East London, one of only four plants that produce the vehicle worldwide.

Tete, who is deep in preparation for his World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) bantamweight clash against Russian Michael Ayolan in Russia on October 13, is the second local boxer to receive a car from the company.

The first was Vuyani Bungu, who holds the record for the most world title defences by a South African boxer.

Bungu and former Boxing SA board chairperson Ntambi Ravelewas were among the guests at the event, which doubled as a boxing-themed breakfast function for the Laureus Sports for Good programme sponsored by Mercedes Benz SA (MBSA).

The boxing theme was chosen due to the popularity of the sport in the region, with other sporting codes celebrated as part of MBSA’s programme in other provinces.

MBSA’s Abey Kgotle said the manufacturer had chosen Tete as an ambassador because he shared several similarities with the manufacturer.

“Zolani hails from East London, which is also one of only four plants that manufactures the C Class model,” he said.

“It gives us a great pleasure to honour a boxer who was born and bred in Mdantsane.”