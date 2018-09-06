WATCH | Flood warning issued for EC areas

A warning of localised flooding in areas of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday was issued by the SA Weather Service.

SAWS said heavy rain was expected along the coast and adjacent interior between Cape St Francis and Coffee Bay.

Light to moderate snowfall was expected over the Sneeuberg, Winterberg, southern Drakensberg and south-western mountains from Thursday overnight.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and cold but very cold in places around Queenstown and the Winterberg. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.