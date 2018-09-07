Confusion over premier's abduction reports
Hawks and Whittlesea police have distanced themselves from claims
The Hawks and the Whittlesea police have distanced themselves from the Premier’s office’s statement that child abductions are on the increase. They have also spoken out about the premier’s facts about “four children” who were apparently abducted in Whittlesea. The premier’s office caused widespread panic on Thursday when it issued a statement on Wednesday warning of child abductions.
