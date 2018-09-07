Heavy rains bring slight relief for drought-stricken EC

The drought-stricken Eastern Cape has been gifted with heavy rains since Thursday.

As of 8am Friday morning just shy of 30mm of rain had fallen in East London alone according to the SA Weather Services. Bhisho, Fort Beaufort and Tsitsikamma received the most rainfall in the same time period at 40mm, 37mm and 34mm respectively.

Tiffindell Ski Resort, in the north of the province, had experienced some snow by Friday morning and on Facebook invited families to go “experience the beauty of snow, build a snowman or try some bumboarding”.

A seven-day forecast issued by the weather services showed that the Buffalo City region could still expect a cold albeit relatively less wet weekend. The maximum temperature is only expected to break 20°C come Monday. An additional 10mm of rain is expected on Saturday with at least another 3mm on Sunday.