Missing boy’s body found in stream

Women from Egoli broke out in a solemn hymn as the body of 11-year-old Renino Kennedy – believed to be the latest victim of illegal electricity connections in Buffalo City – was found floating in a stream.

His body was carried to a mortuary van, while a nearby ambulance, which had been dispatched to the boy’s home in Egoli, East London, then drove his grief-stricken mother to hospital.

At the scene, Renino’s father Thanduxolo Kennedy fought-back his tears and said: “Nothing is okay at this point.”

On Thursday, a frantic 24-hour search for the missing 11-year-old boy ended with the discovery of his body floating in a stream near his home.

Renino’s body was found by police and community members during an intensive search throughout Egoli on Thursday afternoon.

The child was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon when he did not return from playing with friends after he had finished school, his grief-stricken father said.

Kennedy led the Dispatch to the place where the little boy was last seen alive. He had been with the search party when they made the gruesome discovery