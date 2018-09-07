Mthatha man nabbed for allegedly raping seven-year-old girl

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Mampingeni village in Mbalisweni near Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the suspect who is the young girls neighbour allegedly raped her while she was watching TV at his house.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening.

“It is further alleged that the victim’s mother noticed that her child was restless and in tears. Upon investigation the child narrated the story to her mother who reported [the matter] to Tina Police Falls.”

The suspect will appear at the Libode Magistrate's Court on Friday for a charge of rape.

Acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza said if found guilty, “we must secure a harsh sentence for him and he must rot in jail".