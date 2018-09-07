Thousands of young women‚ some from Swaziland‚ Gauteng and Mpumalanga‚ will descend on Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Friday for the annual three-day reed dance festival.

The reed dance jamboree‚ known as Umkhosi Womhlanga‚ is hosted by the Zulu royal family‚ in partnership with the KZN Department of Arts and Culture. It is aimed at teaching young women about the dangers of social ills.

Only virgins are allowed to take part in the ancient Zulu tradition.Umkhosi Womhlanga is a custom Zulus have in common with Swazis‚ a nation that historians describe as their closest tribal cousins.

Before young women can participate in the festival‚ they have to undergo virginity testing — ukuhlolwa kwezintombi — an ancient Zulu tradition that is regarded as an important rite of passage to womanhood.

During the ceremony‚ thousands of bare-breasted maidens will declare their virginity before Zwelithini‚ who revived the ancient practice in 1984 after it was largely neglected by previous Zulu monarchs.

Zwelithini takes pride in the ceremony‚ even though it has become a point of controversy in post-apartheid South Africa and has resulted in heated debate between cultural groups and traditionalists on the one hand‚ and human rights groups and feminists on the other.

Previous attempts by the government to outlaw virginity testing‚ which is viewed by human rights groups and feminists as a violation of women’s rights‚ have failed. And instead‚ the reed dance ceremony has been growing in stature every year.

Proponents of virginity testing draw comparisons and point to frequent deaths in circumcision schools as proof of a problem that needs to be addressed.