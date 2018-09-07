Robbers hit Vincent shop

Three armed men made off with an undisclosed sum of money after robbing Johnny’s Supermarket and Takeaways Shop in Vincent on Friday afternoon. The owner, who did not want to be named, said two men walked into the shop and bought fruit before ordering him to open both tills. “There were two ladies in the shop and they [the men] waited for them to go out,” the owner said.

