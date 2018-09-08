‘Child abductions’ outrage
Appeal for calm as cops say no proof social media posts are legitimate
Social media posts about child abductions are causing hysteria and has rocked the Eastern Cape on its heels, leaving parents fearing the worst. Fears around the issue have also been fuelled by social media posts suggesting that more children were being abducted locally, as well as countrywide. However, a national legal expert said there was no need for parents to work themselves into a panic.
