‘Child abductions’ outrage

Appeal for calm as cops say no proof social media posts are legitimate

Social media posts about child abductions are causing hysteria and has rocked the Eastern Cape on its heels, leaving parents fearing the worst. Fears around the issue have also been fuelled by social media posts suggesting that more children were being abducted locally, as well as countrywide. However, a national legal expert said there was no need for parents to work themselves into a panic.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.