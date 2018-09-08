Constant outages in Komani dubbed a crisis

One of the businesses in Komani lost R750,000 on diesel during the most recent three-day electricity outage in the central business district, which lasted from Monday to Wednesday this week. The multiple electricity outages have been a big headache for both businesses and residents in the area. Cathcart Road’s Engen garage owner John de Beer said while he could switch to generators when the electricity went off, the operational costs of his business were skyrocketing as a result of the constant...

