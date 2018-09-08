Sadtu slam pupil’s attack on principal

Sadtu in the Eastern Cape complained about the lack of discipline in classrooms and an apparent lack of disciplinary action being taken against pupils “who continue to assault and violate the rights of teachers in schools”.

“We view this in an extremely serious light‚ especially at this time of the year, when the same learners are preparing for their final examinations.

“We cannot afford to experience such challenges considering all our efforts to improve our Grade 12 results.

“We call upon the employer [government] to exercise enough vigilance in dealing with this matter.

“We call on all powers-that-be in the province to intervene as a matter of extreme urgency‚” the union said. — DDC