Storm brews over R2.5bn wind project initiative
Many claim plan if signed off would be intrusive, despite energy benefits
A massive R2,5bn wind turbine farm planned for the Haga-Haga, Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth coastal area is expected to create 300 jobs in construction and 50 permanent jobs later. But the bigger impact will be that a large amount of clean energy – 150Mw – will be generated in the area will be good for economic development, according to social impact assessment researcher Kerryn Desai.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.