Storm brews over R2.5bn wind project initiative

Many claim plan if signed off would be intrusive, despite energy benefits

A massive R2,5bn wind turbine farm planned for the Haga-Haga, Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth coastal area is expected to create 300 jobs in construction and 50 permanent jobs later. But the bigger impact will be that a large amount of clean energy – 150Mw – will be generated in the area will be good for economic development, according to social impact assessment researcher Kerryn Desai.

