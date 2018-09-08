‘Underhand tactics’ used to nail widow accused
Defence argues ‘acts of dishonesty’ from state, witnesses in murder trial
The defence team in the trial of murder suspect Bulelwa Ndudula on Friday accused police, the state and some of its witnesses of applying “underhand tactics” in a bid to nail the widow accused of shooting her husband in September 2016. Defence advocate Mike Maseti told court the state had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that, as a result, high court judge Igna Stretch should find her not guilty.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.