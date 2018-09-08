‘Underhand tactics’ used to nail widow accused

Defence argues ‘acts of dishonesty’ from state, witnesses in murder trial

The defence team in the trial of murder suspect Bulelwa Ndudula on Friday accused police, the state and some of its witnesses of applying “underhand tactics” in a bid to nail the widow accused of shooting her husband in September 2016. Defence advocate Mike Maseti told court the state had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that, as a result, high court judge Igna Stretch should find her not guilty.

