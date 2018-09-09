It’s a tourism celebration
Eastern Cape Parks excited to host events including beach sports
Tourism Month will be celebrated in the Eastern Cape province starting with a trail run on Saturday at 6.30am from Coffee Bay to Hole in the Wall. September 27 is World Tourism Day and the industry will be descending on the OR Tambo region for a bunch of activities. Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom is expected to attend the celebrations at the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) managed Luchaba Nature Reserve in Mthatha.
