EFF not apologising for closure of restaurant after 'invasion'

By Ernest Mabuza - 10 September 2018
The EFF held a demonstration at the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is adamant that it is not responsible for the closure of the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Johannesburg.

Members of the party held a demonstration at the restaurant in Braamfontein last Thursday‚ demanding an apology for the racist behaviour of Adam Catzavelos who was a shareholder.

The restaurant issued a statement on Sunday saying that it was closing down and confirming that 29 jobs would be lost.

Catzavelos has become a notorious figure after a video went viral of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him during a beach holiday.

In a statement on Sunday‚ the restaurant said the actions of the EFF‚ which “invaded” the restaurant‚ had further compounded poor trading conditions and it had been forced to close its doors.

EFF ward 60 branch chairman Cassius Mabunda said on Monday the branch was not apologising for its actions as it never pushed for the restaurant to close.

“As the branch‚ we engaged in a militant demonstration at Smokehouse to demand that Adam’s family takes full responsibility for their son's action‚” said Mabunda.

He said the branch had requested a meeting with management of the restaurant the next day‚ Friday‚ September 7.

“The management agreed to this meeting‚ however they did not honour the meeting nor did they provide explanations for not pitching.”

Mabunda said the announcement by Smokehouse was a clear example of how those who controlled the country’s economy would rather sacrifice jobs than deal with racism.

He described the sacrifice of jobs as an act of arrogance‚ recklessness and a violent refusal to confront racism

