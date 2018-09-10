Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyer says he had “good reasons” to fire the former Transnet board – and dismissed as "rubbish" allegations that his removal of board members was racist.

“There is nothing here that shows Minister Gordhan is a racist. With great respect‚ that’s just rubbish‚ for want of a better word‚” Gordhan’s advocate‚ Nazeer Cassim‚ argued in the Pretoria High Court on Monday afternoon.

Former Transnet board member Seth Radebe is suing Gordhan for “unfair discrimination”‚ based on the fact that Gordhan fired him just four months after he was appointed‚ but chose not to fire white board member Arlana Kinley – who’d been appointed at the same time as he had. Kinley has since resigned.

Gordhan maintains he removed the board because they failed to take action over evidence of multibillion-rand state capture at Transnet unrecovered by a Werksmans investigation.

“Once one accepts that there was good reason to dismiss this particular individual‚ we submit discrimination doesn’t even come to the fore‚” Cassim argued on Monday.

Cassim went on to state that if a black employee assaulted his employer‚ he could then be dismissed because of his conduct – not because of his race but “because of the reasons he gave me why he behaved badly”.

He went on argue that claims of racism were “fashionable‚ My Lord‚ it’s an easy answer and very commonly used”‚ but stressed there was no evidence that Gordhan was a racist.