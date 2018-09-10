The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will continue on Monday‚ with its chair‚ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ set to hand down his decision on applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Last week‚ present and former public officials shared explosive details of how government institutions were compromised by high-ranking politicians and private individuals in an effort to loot the state during former president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

The allegations‚ made by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Themba Maseko and acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams‚ have implicated‚ among others‚ the controversial Gupta family and Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane. They have been in the cross hairs of law-enforcement agencies since the extent of state capture was exposed when the Gupta e-mails were leaked in 2017.

Two Gupta brothers and Duduzane are among individuals who have applied to cross-examine witnesses at the inquiry.

Last week‚ advocate Mike Hellens SC‚ for Ajay Gupta‚ confirmed his client was applying to cross-examine Mentor and Maseko‚ who testified that he had made unlawful requests of them in relation to their positions in national government.

Zondo will also decide whether Rajesh Gupta and Duduzane will be granted an opportunity to scrutinise evidence supplied by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.