The Gupta family pocketed more than R200-million from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through 11 different bank accounts belonging to their media companies.

This is according to veteran Treasury official Jan Gilliland‚ who testified at Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture inquiry on Monday.

Gilliland spent most of the morning describing Treasury’s basic accounting system‚ used to monitor transactions involving departments and state entities‚ from which the payments were identified.

He said the system identified 11 different bank accounts. Although they had varying beneficiary names‚ all were similar variations of Gupta media companies The New Age Media (or TNA Media) and Infinity Media.

More than R200-million was paid into these accounts by the GCIS.

About R173-million was paid into one account; about R38-million into another.

Gilliland’s testimony will continue for the rest of the day.