Policeman in court on fraud charges

A policeman appeared in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court on Friday for 14 counts of fraud amounting to R42 000.

Sargeant Melumzi Mnkaniso, based at the Qumbu police station, was arrested on Thursday by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation unit following probe into alleged fraudulent subsistence and travel allowances claims, for apparent official trips to Port Elizabeth that took place between 2012 and 2014, while he was stationed at Lusikisiki police station.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said Mnkaniso further allegedly submitted fraudulent subpoenas under the pretence that he was attending court cases whereas these cases had been either finalised or withdrawn.

“He is also accused of submitting invoices of a Port Elizabeth Bed & Breakfast which no longer existed. He is further accused of claiming for taxi fare after obtaining false invoices from a local taxi association. He allegedly claimed that he utilised public transport for these official trips.”

He was granted bail of R1500, and is due back in court on November 12.