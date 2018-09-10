The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has finally submitted its 2016/17 annual report to Parliament - almost 12 months behind schedule. And the report does not paint a pretty picture.

The country's rail agency is not only on the brink of financial collapse‚ it is shedding commuters who have lost confidence in its ability to deliver an efficient and timeous service.

The annual report‚ which covers the financial year ended in March 2017 and which was supposed to be tabled in Parliament at the end of September last year‚ reveals that Prasa was failing to deliver in its core mandate‚ which the agency blames on governance and leadership instability.

Only 55% of targets for the period under review were achieved‚ up from 40% in the preceding year.

Prasa recorded a comprehensive loss of R928-million‚ up from a R554m loss the previous year.

Its revenue declined by 12% from R3.3-billion in 2015/16 to R2.9bn in 2016/17‚ mainly due to a decline of 14% - or R389m - in fare revenue collection‚ from R2.7bn in the previous year to R2.3bn during this period.

Despite an increase of 5% in operating subsidy from R4.9bn to R5.2bn during this period‚ the operating expenses increased from R9.2bn to R10.6bn; a R1.4bn or 15% increase‚ mainly due to liability of R635m for the National Transport Movement ruling by the Labour Appeal Court.

Prasa's acting CEO‚ Sibusiso Sithole‚ said the rail division’s disappointing performance‚ where only 33% of its targets were achieved‚ posed a serious challenge in positioning rail as the mode of choice for the commuting public. This undesired level of performance is evident in the corresponding satisfaction rating during this period which remained flat at 56.90% (56.78% in 2015/16).

The continued decline in performance level by the rail unit has shown a corresponding effect on the passenger patronage which dropped to 372 million passenger trips per annum‚ against 448 million passenger trips the previous year. Passenger patronage has a direct impact on the fare revenue.

Similarly‚ both the long distance passenger services experienced a decline in customer satisfaction where Mainline Passenger Services and Autopax dropped to 70.43% and 61.82% respectively when compared to 74.60% and 74.72% recorded in the previous year.