Service providers milking Bhisho: investigation shows money was paid for work not done

A number of the provincial department of education service providers have been colluding with some of its employees to milk the state for services they have not rendered. This was revealed in an internal forensic investigation by the provincial department, which exposes how employees entrusted with procurement of services have been working with companies to defraud the department.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.