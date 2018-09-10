A Port Elizabeth businessman‚ who allegedly called a municipal staffer a “white c***” and threatened to deal with her‚ has had his contract reinstated - for now.

The city's senior cemetery supervisor‚ Sharon du Toit‚ filed a crimen injuria complaint with police against funeral undertaker Vuyo Vantyi‚ alleging he swore at her after she blocked his business from being able to bury people‚ The Herald https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2018-09-10-undertaker-vuyo-vantyi-accused-of-racial-slur-by-metro-staffer/ newspaper reported on Monday.

This was because his firm‚ Vantyi and Vantyi‚ owes the municipality R165‚570‚ the report stated. Vantyi has a month-to-month contract with the municipality to bury the city’s paupers.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria‚ but no arrests have been made so far.”

When The Herald contacted Vantyi‚ he declined to comment‚ saying as far as he was aware public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane had already spoken to the newspaper and explained everything.

The Herald said Mokonenyane had instructed staff to unblock Vantyi and Vantyi so it could bury people. The company‚ which was blocked on Monday last week‚ was unblocked on Thursday‚ the newspaper said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said details of how much Vantyi and Vantyi owed the municipality would only be available on Tuesday‚ following an investigation which was under way.