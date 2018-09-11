Crime Stats: 985 children murdered in SA - mostly boys

When it comes to crime against children‚ more boys were murdered than girls in the last financial year in SA.

This is according to the latest crime statistics on Tuesday‚ which revealed that 985 children had been murdered across the country — 695 of those were boys and 294 were girls.

The majority (279) of the children were killed in the Western Cape‚ followed by KwaZulu-Natal (221) and the Eastern Cape (180).

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of girls being murdered with 91 cases reported.

The most deadly province for boys was the Western Cape with 219 being murdered.

One of the child murders which shocked SA in the last financial year was the case of a Johannesburg father who was arrested for beating his five-year-old son to death.