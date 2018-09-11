Businesses face 80% hike

Entrepreneurs in BCM fear rate increase may force them to close shop

Scores of jobs and 30 businesses are on the line in a bustling small business centre in Buffalo City after landowner Transnet and BCM agreed to an astounding 35% rates hike. In a bizarre turn of events, the first deal agreed to – apparently without consultation with the the tenants of Arcadia Industrial Park – was a scorching 80% increase.

