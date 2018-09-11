Police stations in the Western Cape had the highest number of murders recorded in the 2017/2018 financial year.

According to the latest crime statistics‚ the Nyanga police station had a record number of murders with a total of 308 reported between April 2017 and March 2018. This was 27 more murders (9.6%) than during the previous financial year.

Although the Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal had experienced a decline in the number of murder cases reported‚ the number of killings there was still significantly high. The station recorded the fourth-highest number of killings with 203 reported in the last financial year‚ in comparison with the 207 reported in the previous financial year.

The station which recorded the second-highest number of murders in the country was Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal with 223 cases. Philippi East in the Western Cape had 205 murders. Gugulethu‚ Khayelitsha and the Delft police stations also made it into the top 10.

The Western Cape had 10 stations in the top 30 murders stations‚ followed by Gauteng with nine police stations‚ then KwaZulu-Natal with six and the Eastern Cape with five stations in the top 30.

In Gauteng‚ the Jeppe area had the highest number of murders in the province with 125 murders reported in this financial year.

Ivory Park‚ Kagiso in the West Rand and Hillbrow police station also made it into the top 30 police stations with the highest number of killings.