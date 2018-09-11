EL pupils rushed to hospital following taxi crash

More than 20 pupils are being rushed to hospital following a crash between a Quantum and a Siyaya Taxi in Reeston on Tuesday morning.

According to an emergency worker, who did not want to be named, about 20 pupils suffered light injuries while one was critically injured.

When DispatchLIVE arrived at the scene around 8am, residents had to be stopped by police when they tried to attack one of the taxi drivers, accusing him of being drunk.

This is a developing story.