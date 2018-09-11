Hundreds of pupils squeezed into classes

Desperate for space, LRC wants judge to order state to build classrooms

Parents at four overcrowded Eastern Cape schools are litigating against provincial education MEC Mandla Makupula in a bid to force him to provide additional classrooms at each school. The court application also seeks to address overcrowding in schools generally throughout the Mthatha and Amathole school districts.

