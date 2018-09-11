News

Parktown Boys’ High School sex pest accused closes his case

By Ernest Mabuza - 11 September 2018
Collan Rex, who was an assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School, pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court during his previous appearance
Collan Rex, who was an assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School, pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court during his previous appearance
Image: File/Masi Losi

Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach‚ Collan Rex‚ will find out on Monday whether or not he will be convicted of a string of charges including sexual assault and rape.

The defence closed its case on Tuesday‚ following testimony by Rex and cross-examination by the prosecution.

The prosecution and defence will present oral arguments on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court‚ sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson indicated he would be in a position to pass judgment on Monday.

Rex‚ 22‚ is now facing 142 counts‚ ranging from attempted murder‚ sexual assault‚ assault and rape.

Originally‚ he faced 327 counts when his trial started in August. However at the start of his trial‚ he pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school.

The number of counts was further reduced on Monday when the court acquitted him on some of them.

Although Rex has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder‚ following allegations that he choked a number of learners at the school during 2016‚ he admitted on Tuesday to choking learners.

However‚ he said there was no intent on his part to murder them and described it as a game where he and the pupils understood that they could opt out of a chokehold by “tapping out”.

- TimesLIVE

Abuse at Parktown Boys' High going on since 2009: report

Severe assaults have been taking place at the Parktown Boys’ High School – mostly at the Johannesburg school’s hostel – for at least a decade. This ...
News
11 days ago

Shocking details revealed in sex-pest teacher case

A former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys’ High School allegedly pulled a 15-year-old pupil’s “genital organs and pubic hair” on 57 ...
News
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 7 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X