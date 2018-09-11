Ramaphosa says it would his ‘greatest pleasure’ to appear before Zondo Commission
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that it would be his "greatest pleasure" to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture. Ramaphosa made the undertaking while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after the DA recently mounted a public campaign to force Ramaphosa to appear as a witness before the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.