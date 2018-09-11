Ramaphosa says it would his ‘greatest pleasure’ to appear before Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that it would be his "greatest pleasure" to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture. Ramaphosa made the undertaking while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after the DA recently mounted a public campaign to force Ramaphosa to appear as a witness before the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

