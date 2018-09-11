From shortly after 9am on Tuesday‚ South Africans will be given stark statistical information on which crimes are on the increase‚ which are on the decrease‚ and in which areas are hit worst by the various crimes.

Ahead of the release of the annual crime statistics‚ TimesLIVE has chosen to publish a selection of Africa Check’s “factsheet” of last year’s facts and figures. The factsheet‚ including with notes‚ definitions and additional resources‚ is available in full here.

The 2016/2017 statistics are reproduced below‚ by type of crime.

Murder

In 2016/17‚ the police recorded a total of 19‚016 murders‚ up from 18‚673 murders in 2015/16. The murder rate increased marginally from 34 to 34.1 per 100‚000 people. The Eastern Cape had the highest murder rate at 55.9 per 100‚000 people. In 2016/17‚ an average of 52.1 people were murdered every day

Attempted Murder

A total of 18‚205 attempted murders were reported to the police in 2016/17‚ up from 18‚127 the previous year. The attempted murder rate decreased from 33 to 32.6 per 100‚000 people

Rape

The police recorded a total of 39‚828 rapes in 2016/17‚ down from 41‚503 in 2015/16. An average of 109.1 rapes were recorded each day. The rape rate decreased from 75.5 to 71.3 per 100‚000 people. The Eastern Cape had the highest rape rate at 105.3 per 100‚000 people.

Sexual assault

The police recorded a total of 6‚271 sexual assaults‚ up marginally from 6‚212 in 2015/16.

Common assault

In 2016/17‚ 156‚450 common assaults were recorded. On average‚ 428.6 people were victims of common assault every day. The assault rate decreased from 301.1 per 100‚000 people to 280.2 in 2016/17.

Assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm

In 2016/17‚ 170‚616 assaults with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm were recorded. This means on average 467.4 assaults with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm were recorded every day. The rate of these type of assaults decreased from 332.8 per 100‚000 people in 2015/16 to 305.5 in 2016/17.

Common Robbery

In 2016/17‚ 53‚418 common robberies were recorded‚ down from 54‚110 the year before. The robbery rate decreased from 98.4 per 100‚000 people in 2015/16 to 95.7 in 2016/17. On average‚ 146.4 common robberies were recorded each day.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances

In 2016/17‚ 140‚956 robberies with aggravating circumstances were recorded. This is a 6.4% increase from 2015/16. The robbery with aggravating circumstances rate increased from 241.1 in 2015/16 to 252.4 in 2016/17. On average‚ 386.2 robberies with aggravating circumstances were recorded each day.

House robbery

In 2016/17‚ there were 22‚343 incidents of house robbery recorded. On average‚ 61.2households were robbed each day. The house robbery rate increased from 37.9 per 100‚000 people in 2015/16 to 40 in 2016/17.

Hijacking of cars

In 2016/17‚ the police recorded 16‚717 carjacking incidents in South Africa. This was the highest number recorded in the past ten years. The hijacking of cars increased 14.5% from the 2015/16 figure of 14‚602. On average‚ 45.8 cars were hijacked per day in 2016/17. Over half of the crimes occurred in Gauteng.

House burglary

In 2016/17‚ 246‚654 house burglaries were recorded – an average of 675.8 houses every day. The house burglary rate decreased from 455.9 in 2015/16 to 441.7 in 2016/17.

Theft of car or motorcycle

In 2016/17‚ 53‚307 cars or motorcycles were stolen – an average of 146 each day. This is down from 53‚809 in 2015/16.

Drug-related offences

In 2016/17‚ the police recorded 292‚689 – an average of 801.9 offences each day. This means that 524.1 crimes were recorded for every 100‚000 people in the country‚ up from 471.5 in 2015/16.