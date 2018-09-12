Community safety forum launched in Mnquma

In an effort to curb the ever-increasing criminal activities at the small local Mnquma Municipality, the municipality revived its Community Safety Forum on Wednesday.

The launch comes subsequent to the recent release of crime stats by Police Minister Bheki Cele, which showed an increase in number of serious crimes in the province. This is the testament that the need for the launch will help shape society.

According to the spokesperson Loyiso Mpalatshane of Mnquma Municipality the Forum is in action again as it is well budgeted for, and it is on the performance report of the Community Services Unit. This initiative will help create a peaceful society that is free of crime strife.