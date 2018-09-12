While 62 farm murders in 2017/18 pales in comparison with the 57 South Africans murdered daily‚ some believe the nature and impact of these murders deserve special attention.

Crime expert Johan Burger said in an Institute for Security Studies (ISS) report on Tuesday that farm attacks and farm murders were like the trio crimes of house robbery‚ business robbery and carjacking.

He believes farm murders and farm attacks should be treated as priority crimes.

(https://issafrica.org/research/policy-brief/violent-crime-on-farms-and-smallholdings-in-south-africa)

“The differences largely relate to the geographical location of the target. Unlike urban areas‚ farms and smallholdings are much more isolated and removed from immediate police or other security services‚ including close neighbours. This relative isolation provides attackers with more time and freedom to commit crimes against their victims‚ which are often extremely violent‚ including the gratuitous use of torture.”

According to the latest crime statistics released in Parliament on Tuesday‚ there were 62 murders‚ 33 house robberies‚ six attempted murders and two rapes on farms in 2017/18. This includes farm owners and workers.

Eleven incidents and a dozen murders were reported in Gauteng.

The North West province recorded the second-highest number of farm attacks‚ resulting in nine deaths.