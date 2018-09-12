First education research summit for Eastern Cape
Moral leadership, ethics among tough topics raised in discussions
Tough topics facing Eastern Cape education officials were raised at the province’s first education research summit. Academics and officials from the provincial department of education gathered to listen to presentations on research results and topics. A case study of the department raised the issue of moral leadership and ethics in the public service.
