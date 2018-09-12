Fraud case against top cop's wife postponed

The fraud case against Neliswa Zamkana was postponed by the Komani magistrate's court on Wednesday. Zamkana is the wife of Cradock cluster commander Brigadier Madoda Zamkana.

She is accused of applying for a disability grant at Sassa while she is able-bodied and has a fulltime job. She appeared before magistrate Ganasen Narayansamy. State prosecutor Khungeka Tshaka postponed the case to October 3 and defence attorney Advocate Mziwoxolo Ntwendala, as briefed by Sithembele Zibi attorneys, did not object to the postponement.