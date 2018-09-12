Gonubie High School teacher guilty of assault…. also not fit to possess a firearm

A Gonubie High School teacher, Jeremy Riekert, 30, was this week sentenced to 18 months jail, wholly suspended for four years on condition he is not again convicted of serious assault during the term of suspension. The schoolteacher was sentenced by the Mdantsane magistrate’s court after he was convicted of grievous assault of a Nxarhuni security guard at the education department's East London district offices in Mdantsane in November 2016.

