Killings in E Cape soar to 3, 815

730 women and children slayed in a year, money trucks targeted too

The Eastern Cape was flagged as the second-most murderous province in SA for women and children. The latest crime statistics released in Cape Town on Tuesday by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 730 women and children were killed in the Eastern Cape in the 12 months between April 2017 and March this year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.