OPINION | Magashule’s portfolio puts ANC in a right tangle

Magashule had been the ANC’s chairperson in the Free State since 1992 and provincial premier since 2009. Part of the reason he was nominated for a national position was to free his grip on the province, which he ran like a fiefdom.

Under Magashule’s stewardship, the Free State provincial executive committee was disqualified from voting in the ANC’s 2012 and 2017 national conferences, and riven by factional battles. How anyone thought he would be the best candidate to run the ANC’s entire administration, oversee the functioning of structures across the country, mediate disputes, and supervise the elections machinery, beggars belief.

It is no secret that alongside Zuma, Magashule was a key enabler of the Guptas’ access to the state. Like with Duduzane Zuma, Magashule’s son Tshepiso was taken under the wing of the Gupta brothers and used to open doors to state coffers.

As business partners of the brothers, Duduzane and Tshepiso were direct beneficiaries of their fathers’ magnanimity towards the Guptas.

On Monday the state capture inquiry heard how the Free State government was the top contributor to Gupta-owned media companies, The New Age and Infinity Media, which operated ANN7 television. Magashule’s government paid R79.3m to the two media outlets, just one of the channels to siphon money from the state to the Guptas.

After his election, Magashule swatted away questions about his connection to the Guptas, saying at an ANC media briefing in January: “No person is guilty until proven otherwise”.

Three days later, the Hawks raided the offices of the Free State premier, which Magashule still occupied, in connection with the Vrede dairy project. The Free State government paid over R220m to the Estina project but only R2m of this was spent on the farm. The rest was funnelled to the Guptas and their associates, part of which was allegedly laundered to fund the garish Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Magashule has never bothered to explain this issue.

“My son is not involved in the Vrede dairy, so let the law take its own place in relation to Vrede dairy and any acts of corruption, unlawfulness and all that,” was all he had to say on the matter in January.

As secretary-general, Magashule is the chief spokesperson of the ANC. Communications has been a veritable shambles since he took over. The ANC’s messaging is incoherent, it has failed to lead the national discourse to maximise on the goodwill around Ramaphosa in the early days after his election, it struggled to communicate its position on land, and its spokesperson Pule Mabe is at the best of times incomprehensible.

But most glaring is the ANC’s paralysis on the issue of state capture as the commission of inquiry continues to hear damning testimony of the systematic plunder of taxpayers’ money. The ANC has been unable to speak on this matter because Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte, as well as other NEC leaders, are likely to be compromised for their part in aiding state capture. The ANC’s head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa is trying to articulate a principled position on state capture but is singing solo.

Those who will face heat in the course of the commission know there is no way to shut it down. The only option therefore is to ensure that absolutely nothing comes of the inquiry.

The scheme to nullify the outcome of the Nasrec conference is designed to create chaos in the ANC and upend Ramaphosa’s presidency, returning the Zuma faction to power.

It seems peculiar that Magashule would work to nullify his own election as secretary-general. That signals how untenable the relationship is between him and Ramaphosa.