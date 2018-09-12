Private investigators have hailed the arrest of two men in connection with the murder of Creighton farmer Peter Scott over the weekend.

Shaheen Suleiman of the Magma Security investigations team said they acted on intelligence in the wake of the bloody slaying in KZN‚ which led them to Johannesburg.

“We were mobilised on Saturday to track and arrest suspects who were involved in a farm murder in Creighton. We managed to track one of the suspects to Johannesburg. Working closely with police‚ he was placed under arrest‚” said Suleiman.

He said the man was found in possession of laptops and other items stolen from Lynavis farm.

“Our team then proceeded to Ixopo‚ where a second suspect was shot during arrest. One unlicensed firearm‚ the deceased farmer’s cellphone and other items were recovered‚” he said.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that a group of men had stormed the farmhouse in the early hours of the morning. After overpowering a woman‚ they shot Scott in the chest. He died at the scene.

Acting KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised police and private investigators who worked around the clock. “I want to commend all those that were involved in the investigation‚ as well as those that were responsible for the apprehension of these criminals.

“It is totally unacceptable that people are killed for items of such low value‚” he said.

“The police will not rest when people are killed in their own homes by greedy criminals. We will hunt them down and ensure that they are placed before a court to answer for their crimes.”

- TimesLIVE