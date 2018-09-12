Reeston taxi crash leaves primary school pupils hurt

A crash between two taxis in Reeston resulted in primary school pupils being rushed to Frere Hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana, six pupils and one of the drivers were seriously injured.

She said a minibus taxi ferrying pupils to Nkangeleko Senior Primary School collided with another minibus, which had only the driver inside.

When the Daily Dispatch arrived at the scene at around 8am, residents had to be stopped by police when they tried to attack one of the taxi drivers, accusing him of being drunk. Resident Tandile Kanyiso said: “It’s the way his taxi came speeding on to the other one He was trying to overtake and somehow he did not get back to his lane and that is when the accident happened. People thought he was drunk. We rushed quickly to get the children out.”

Tikana extended words of support to the families of the injured pupils.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the trauma that the families of these young children are experiencing now. I wish to extend my sincere message of support to them. We also wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident,” she said.

She urged motorists to abide by the rules of the roads at all times. A case of wreckless and negligent driving has been opened.