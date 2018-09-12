Four schools are facing an overcrowding crisis‚ with some having more than 100 learners crammed into a classroom in the Eastern Cape.

Now‚ the Legal Resources Centre (LRC)‚ representing concerned parents of learners at the schools‚ has turned to the High Court in Mthatha‚ seeking a ruling that will compel the provincial MEC for education to build additional classrooms.

The affected schools are Attwell Madala Senior Secondary School in Mthatha‚ Enduku Junior Secondary School in eNgcobo‚ Dudumayo Senior Secondary School in Mqanduli and Mnceba Senior Secondary School in Ntabankulu.

“The application also seeks to ameliorate overcrowding in schools throughout the Mthatha and Amathole school districts by requiring the MEC submit to the court plans for decreasing the overcrowding at schools in these districts which have not been identified in the government’s existing infrastructure plans‚” the LRC said.

“Overcrowded classrooms undermine children’s right to a basic education as enshrined in section 29 of the Constitution. Regulation 9(2) of the Regulations Relating to Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure state that ‘acceptable’ classrooms contain a maximum of 40 learners.