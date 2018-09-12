Spike in theft of gate motors

Shops and restaurants are being plundered by robbers in the Eastern Cape. There were more robberies of convenience stores in this province than any other in SA, the latest crime statistics show. Of late there has been a spike in theft of gate motors in the East London suburbs, said Mdantsane police spokesman Nkosikho Mzuku on Tuesday.

