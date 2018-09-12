'There's nothing as mediocre as Leanne Manas shem' - Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki claimed Leanne was occupying a position that belonged to someone who would represent the black majority of Mzansi.

“Playing victim will not change the fact that the position you occupy belongs to someone who represents our country of a black majority.”

Leanne responded to Ntsiki’s tweets by saying she’s been observing how Ntsiki “hates on her for being white“.

The Morning Live news anchor said she’s seen the many times Ntsiki had put her down and that she hoped to meet with Ntsiki so that she could get to know her as a person and not “as a colour“.

Meanwhile tweeps on Ntsiki’s TL went ahead and expressed their reactions to her statement.