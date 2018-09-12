UFH student teacher off the hook on alleged rape

Department of Education will not be able to take any action against the boy as he is not an employee of the Department of Education. The incident happened outside the premises of the school,” he said.

Mtima said the department would engage the University of Fort Hare on the matter.

The department said the only thing it would do was to investigate allegations of corporal punishment on the pupil by the school principal.

The mother of the teenager who works in KwaBhaca, about 130km away from Ngqeleni, could not give the Dispatch a clear explanation on why she did not want lay charges.

However, she said she was not happy with the way she and her child were treated by the school principal when she went to report the matter.

“Just after we enter her office, she sent a male teacher to fetch a stick. She started assaulting my child all over the body accusing her of being a loose child who was seducing a teacher,” she said.

The mother who cannot be named because her child is a victim of rape said she watched helplessly as the principal was beating her child.

“I begged her to stop, but she didn’t,” she said.

The teenager’s mother alleged that the principal further humiliated her child in the assembly the following day telling all pupils that, “my child is a loose child who seduces teachers”, she said.

When the Dispatch contacted the principal last week she refused to comment and referred the matter to the department spokesperson.

“Sir may I apologise that I cannot assist you on this matter. May you please consult the departmental spokesperson. Thanks for your understanding,” she said.