Zanozuko declared king of AmaMpondo

The Constitutional Court has put an end to a battle for the AmaMpondo throne that has lasted more than 80 years.

On Tuesday the highest court in the land dismissed an appeal by Wezizwe Feziwe Sigcau and her mother Queen Lombekiso MaSobhuza Sigcau challenging King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau for rulership over the AmaMpondo nation.

Wezizwe is the daughter of the late King Mpondombini Sigcau, who was stripped of the kingship eight years ago after ruling since 1978.

Zanozuko was pronounced king following a determination by the Nhlapo Commission, which probed the authenticity of South African kingships.

Before his death Mpondombini and MaSobhuza decided to challenge the matter in court.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in Zanozuko’s favour.