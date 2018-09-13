News

Cele expected to announce arrest in Magaqa murder

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2018
Police minister Bheki Cele would provide an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal
Police minister Bheki Cele would provide an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: File

Police confirmed on Thursday that minister Bheki Cele would provide an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal – fuelling speculation that he would announce the arrest of a second suspect for the high-profile murder of former ANC Youth League deputy secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

While Cele’s spokeswoman‚ Reneilwe Serero‚ was not available for comment‚ the Mail & Guardian (https://mg.co.za/article/2018-09-13-suspect-arrested-in-sindiso-magaqa-murder) reported on Thursday that the Hawks had arrested a man for Magaqa’s murder earlier in the week. The publication also reported that a man was due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo was also not immediately available for comment.

A media conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon‚ where Cele will – alongside national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole – update the media on the Inter-Ministerial Committee intervention into political killings in the province.

The committee was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year in the wake of a series of politically-motivated killings in KZN.

Magaqa’s murder was arguably the most high profile. He was shot multiple times in an apparent ambush on his car near his home in Umzimkhulu‚ where he was a councillor‚ in July.

Although he survived the shooting and was reportedly making a good recovery‚ Magaqa died in September last year.

Police said last year that a suspect in the attack on Magaqa was killed by officers after they stopped a cash-in-transit heist.

This is a developing story

- TimesLIVE

 

BREAKING: Police investigating poisoning allegations in Magaqa death

By: Matthew Savides And Nathi Olifant Police are investigating whether or not former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was poisoned ...
News
1 year ago

Chaos at Magaqa Soweto memorial

Chaos erupted as leadership contestation within the ANC played out at former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa's memorial service in ...
News
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zondo rejects Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses
Thief with a sweet tooth dubbed sugar daddy caught on CCTV footage
X