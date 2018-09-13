Computer centre a boost for Efata

Deputy minister believes R1.5m facility will make a huge difference to pupils

The newly-built computer centre at the Efata School for the Blind and Deaf in Mthatha will not only contribute towards the education of the pupils, but will also increase their chances of succeeding later in life. Deputy minister of social development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who is partially blind, said exposing children with disabilities to information and communication technology (ICT) at an early stage gives them an advantage should they pursue further education or when they enter the wor...

