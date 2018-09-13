News

Computer centre a boost for Efata

Deputy minister believes R1.5m facility will make a huge difference to pupils

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 13 September 2018

The newly-built computer centre at the Efata School for the Blind and Deaf in Mthatha will not only contribute towards the education of the pupils, but will also increase their chances of succeeding later in life. Deputy minister of social development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who is partially blind, said exposing children with disabilities to information and communication technology (ICT) at an early stage gives them an advantage should they pursue further education or when they enter the wor...

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two security officers assaulted a man before dragging him onto a bakkie
Cape Town community blockades itself in gang protest
X