Computer centre a boost for Efata
Deputy minister believes R1.5m facility will make a huge difference to pupils
The newly-built computer centre at the Efata School for the Blind and Deaf in Mthatha will not only contribute towards the education of the pupils, but will also increase their chances of succeeding later in life. Deputy minister of social development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who is partially blind, said exposing children with disabilities to information and communication technology (ICT) at an early stage gives them an advantage should they pursue further education or when they enter the wor...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.